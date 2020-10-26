Person of interest in Alexandria shootings turns himself in

A man police were looking for in connection with Monday's shootings in Alexandria, Virginia -- which left a suspect dead and a police officer wounded -- has turned himself in.

Virginia State Police said 26-year-old Mitchell D. Thompson, of Alexandria, is in police custody and is being processed on the felony warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon. Other charges are pending.

A shooting first happened on the 600 block of First Street around 5 a.m.

Police said they were investigating a reported robbery with shots fired near a Holiday Inn, following an armed robbery. No one inside the hotel was hurt.

Police searched for two people who ran away, and just before 6 a.m., one officer found the suspects. As the officer chased the the two men at the intersection of North Royal and Second streets, the officer and one of the suspects shot at each other.

The officer was wounded and both suspects once again ran. The officer’s injury was not life-threatening.

Just before 6:30 a.m., police found one of the suspects near the intersection of Montgomery and North Fairfax streets. Alexandria police said that there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the officers. The suspect died on the scene, and no police were hurt during the shooting.

During the police activity some North Old Town residents were asked to stay inside with doors and windows locked before police gave the all-clear shortly before 9 a.m.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino, Andrea Cambron and Luke Lukert contributed to this report.