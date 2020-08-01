CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC adds Delaware to high-risk list | Va. lawmakers advance absentee voting measures | Latest coronavirus test results
1 dead, 2 wounded in Prince George’s Co. triple shooting

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

August 25, 2020, 8:49 AM

One man is dead and two others are in the hospital after a triple shooting Monday night in Langley Park, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said officers responded to the 7900 block of 14th Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

There, they found a man on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they identified two other victims who were taken to the hospital.

Authorities are working to establish a motive and suspects but don’t believe the shooting to be random.

