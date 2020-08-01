1 dead, 2 wounded in Prince George’s Co. triple shooting

One man is dead and two others are in the hospital after a triple shooting in Langley Park.

One man is dead and two others are in the hospital after a triple shooting Monday night in Langley Park, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said officers responded to the 7900 block of 14th Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

There, they found a man on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they identified two other victims who were taken to the hospital.

Authorities are working to establish a motive and suspects but don’t believe the shooting to be random.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.