3 arrested for gang-related incidents in Leesburg; police cite MS-13 connection

Authorities have arrested and charged three people in connection to gang activity in Leesburg, Virginia — and police say the incidents are related to MS-13.

Authorities have arrested and charged three people in connection to gang activity in Leesburg, Virginia — and police say the incidents are related to MS-13.

Mauricio Lopez-Alvarado, 24, of Leesburg, is charged with two counts of gang participation, one count of robbery and one count of malicious wounding by mob.

Guillermo Amaya-Serrano, 21, also of Leesburg, is charged with three counts of gang participation, one count of robbery, one count of malicious wounding by mob and one count of brandishing.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested and charged with one count of robbery and one count of malicious wounding.

According to police, the accused were involved in three incidents that took place in Loudoun County on June 12, 13 and 14.

On Friday evening, there was a robbery and assault in the 800 block of Edwards Ferry Road Northeast.

On Saturday evening, a victim was stabbed after an argument in the same block of Edwards Ferry Road Northeast. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

On Sunday evening, someone reported that a machete was brandished against them on the Washington & Old Dominion Trail in the area of Prosperity Avenue Southeast. In that incident, the victim fled without injury.

“The Leesburg Police Department has a zero tolerance for gangs in our town,” Leesburg police Chief Greg Brown said in a release. “Our Special Investigations Unit is committed to identifying and reducing crime through community policing, crime analysis and the utilization of both traditional and nontraditional enforcement techniques to enhance the quality of life within the Town of Leesburg for all residents and visitors. I commend them for their swift work in this investigation.”

Lopez-Alvarado and Amaya-Serrano are being held without bond.

The teen was committed to the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center.