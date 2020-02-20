Police looking for suspect in possible assault with syringe in Anne Arundel Co.

Police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, are looking for a suspect who may have assaulted a woman with what could be a syringe.

A woman told officers Tuesday that she was “assaulted and poked with what is believed to be a syringe” while walking through the parking lot of 5570 Shady Side Road in Churchton, Maryland, Anne Arundel County police said in a news release Thursday. That is the address for grocery store Christopher’s Fine Foods.

Police said the woman sought medical treatment, and added, “A syringe stick cannot be ruled out at this time.”

Surveillance footage shows an older, white man, possibly in his 50s, walking near the victim. He is seen bumping into the victim, and there is an exchange between them.

Detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information about this case to call (410) 222-1960, or the Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

Below is a map of the area where police say the assault happened.

