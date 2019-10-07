Strangled over towing fee: Arrest in College Park murder

A towing employee was strangled over a towing fee, according to Prince George's County police, who say a man is under arrest.

When police were called to the company in the 5000 block of College Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, 41-year-old employee Tarreak Butler was in a choke hold.

Officers ordered Damian Howard, of Northwest D.C., to release Butler, who was unconscious. Three officers performed CPR, but Butler died an hour later, at the hospital.

An autopsy determined Butler died of asphyxia strangulation, and ruled his death a homicide. Police say the preliminary investigation shows Howard attacked Butler over a towing fee.

Howard is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and assault. He is being held without bond.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477, or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the P3 Tips mobile app, available in the Apple Store or Google Play.

