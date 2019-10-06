Man dead after ‘towing dispute’ in Prince George’s Co.

Prince George's County police are investigating a man's death following a physical struggle between two men in what authorities call a "towing dispute" early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the incident in the 5100 block of College Avenue around 1:55 a.m. in College Park.

When they arrived, police say they found two men engaged in a fight.

After officers separated the men, one was unresponsive. They performed CPR on him until paramedics took him to the hospital, where he later died.

The second man was taken in for questioning.

The investigation continues.

