Latest COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations in the DC region

See coronavirus test results from D.C., Maryland and Virginia as they are updated.

Editor's Note: WTOP concluded its COVID-19 data reporting on March 11, 2022, after over 700 days of updates. To continue following pandemic trends, Maryland, Virginia and D.C. still provide daily or weekly reports on their respective data portals. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also maintains national vaccination and case statistics by state and county.

WTOP tracked key COVID-19 pandemic metrics using public data from state health agencies and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from March 5, 2020, to March 11, 2022.

The rollout of vaccines dramatically cut transmission rates after they surged during the 2020 winter holidays. But the emergence of newer, more infectious strains, most recently the delta and omicron variants, posed a grave threat for communities with a large number of unvaccinated people well beyond the original outbreak.

Our tracker was updated daily with state-level data from Maryland, and on weekdays for D.C. and Virginia. For a more local perspective, the maps at the bottom of this page showed new cases and total deaths per capita, county-by-county.

Note that due to weekend reporting gaps, Virginia and D.C. trend lines may appear to sharply drop on Saturdays and Sundays.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | District of Columbia

The interactive national maps below, provided by The Associated Press, automatically update once per day and show the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per capita and total deaths. See how your region compares to the rest of the country.