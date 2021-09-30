Coronavirus News: Lawsuit over vaccine mandates in Montgomery Co. schools | DC bill could require vaccination for students | Rally for eviction protections in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Va. to reopen community vaccination site in Prince William Co.

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

September 30, 2021, 2:43 PM

The Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday that it will reopen a community vaccination clinic in Prince William County, Virginia.

The Gander Mountain location near the Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge will be able to give visitors their booster shot if they are deemed eligible by VDH.

The site will also administer first and second doses to patients who have not received them.

The Prince William Health District said that the new vaccine site will accept appointments from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. every day, excluding Sundays.

The site will open officially on Thursday, Oct. 7.

The Gander Mountain site was initially activated as a CVC in March of this year, but shut down operations a few months later as vaccines became more broadly available.

Vaccine doses have been made available at no cost to the consumer. To find an appointment, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-829-4682.

