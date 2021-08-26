Child from Northern Virginia dies of COVID-19

A child has died from COVID-19 in Virginia, the state’s Department of Health announced Thursday.

A child from Northern Virginia has died from COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday.

The child, who was under the age of 10, was from Fairfax. Authorities are not releasing further details to protect the family’s privacy.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of the loss of a child in our district due to COVID-19,” said Fairfax County Health Department Director Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu. “The loss of a child is heartbreaking. We must continue to do all that we can to protect vulnerable members of our community such as those who are still too young to be vaccinated. Everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated is strongly encouraged to do so.”

Virginia State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver echoed that sentiment.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this child for their tragic loss,” Oliver said in a statement. “Across the country, COVID-19 continues to cause illness and death. The Delta variant is now the most predominant strain across the country, and it spreads more easily from one person to another.”

Oliver urged everyone 12 and older to get a vaccine. To locate a free vaccine site in the commonwealth, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov.

