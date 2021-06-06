CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Lost COVID vaccination card? Here’s what to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

June 6, 2021, 9:14 PM

About 57% of the total population of D.C., Maryland and Virginia has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and that means nearly 9 million people need to keep track of that pesky COVID-19 vaccination card that may not fit in your wallet.

So what if it goes missing? Here’s what to do in D.C., Maryland and Virginia:

D.C.

The District’s health department developed a web portal that gives residents online access to their COVID-19 vaccination records.

D.C. MyIR, which stands for “My Immunization Record,” was developed through a partnership between the D.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

District residents can register online, and step-by-step instructions are also available. According to the health department, user information is collected “for health purposes only and should not be shared with any other agencies like law enforcement or immigration.”

Maryland

Those who live in Maryland should contact their vaccination provider to receive a replacement COVID-19 vaccination card.

Maryland’s health department also offers online vaccination records through Maryland MyIR. Residents can access their records and their child’s records through MyIR and the following information is required to register:

  • First and last name
  • Date of birth
  • Gender
  • Email
  • Address
  • Telephone number

Virginia

If Virginia residents misplace their vaccination cards, they can email the Virginia Immunization Information System help desk at vaccinerecord@vdh.virginia.gov, or call the VIIS help desk at 1-866-375-9795 to request a copy of the card. The help desk operates from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Commonwealth also offers an online form. Within 24 to 48 hours of filling out an Immunization Record Request Form, a VIIS representative will respond.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

