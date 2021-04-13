Virginia’s vaccine chief on the Johnson & Johnson pause

Meanwhile, Virginia was slated to give out about 72,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week at about 30 events, Avula said. Some of those doses will be switched to first doses of the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, while some will be rescheduled, he said.

The impact is “not insignificant,” given that about 15% of the doses scheduled for this week in Virginia were Johnson & Johnson. But enough of the other vaccines remain that he foresaw no problems meeting the commonwealth’s goal of moving into Phase 2 (full public eligibility) April 18, or President Joe Biden’s goal for every adult who wants to be vaccinated to get a shot by the end of May.

That said, it might slow down Virginia’s efforts at moving through Phase 2 once it begins.

“We will not be able to have quite as many appointments available for first doses” in the next week or so, he said.

Still, he foresaw no problems — in most places in Virginia, there’s more vaccine out there than there are people who want to take it. And while that’s not true in the very populous area of the state near D.C., he said, more large-scale community clinics are on the way.