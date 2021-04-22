CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'No arm left behind' in Maryland | DC seeks registration volunteers | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Coronavirus » Getting those who are…

Getting those who are hesitant about COVID-19 vaccines to reconsider

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

April 22, 2021, 9:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

If you’re wondering how to get those who are hesitant about COVID-19 vaccines to reconsider, an infectious disease ecologist has some advice.

Awareness and education are key.

“I think it’s a combination of local health care, boots on the ground, doctors conversing with their patients,” said Virginia Tech’s Kate Langwig, an assistant professor in the Department of Biological Sciences. “Even if you’re not worried about COVID-19, but to help protect our communities and those who can’t get one.”

While half of the nation’s adults have now received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose,
some still don’t want one. But shaming people is not the right approach.

“Convincing people that their choices are bad is not an effective way to convince them to do anything,” Langwig said.

And getting vaccinated is still important, regardless of whether or not you’ve been infected before.

“Even if you have been previously infected, you’ll get an extra boost from (the vaccine),” she said.

According to Langwig, researchers have learned the vaccines are more protective against COVID-19 variants than previous coronavirus infections.

“It may be more equivalent to, say, the second dose of your vaccine, because you do have some antibodies, and so that’s just something to keep in mind. It’s a good booster for your immune system, which has already hopefully been trained,” Langwig said.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

Space Force wants new offices under its Space Systems Command

Defense Health Program facing $1.8B budget shortfall for 2021

FBI sees Huntsville expansion as way to consolidate and streamline training outside D.C.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up