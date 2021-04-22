Costco pharmacies to administer COVID-19 vaccines

Costco said Thursday that its pharmacies will be administering COVID-19 vaccines “as soon as they are available.”
“We are receiving a limited amount of vaccine,” the company said in a statement.
Users are warned that they could receive a message saying “the resource you selected is not available” if there are no appointments available.
“Please check back at a later time and do not contact the local Costco pharmacy as they are unable to schedule an appointment,” the company said.
Appointments can be made online.
