Costco pharmacies to administer COVID-19 vaccines

Costco said in a statement Thursday that its pharmacies will be administering COVID-19 vaccines "as soon as they are available."

Costco said Thursday that its pharmacies will be administering COVID-19 vaccines “as soon as they are available.”

“We are receiving a limited amount of vaccine,” the company said in a statement.

Users are warned that they could receive a message saying “the resource you selected is not available” if there are no appointments available.

“Please check back at a later time and do not contact the local Costco pharmacy as they are unable to schedule an appointment,” the company said.

Appointments can be made online.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.