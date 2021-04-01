More people allowed at social events in Virginia

Virginia lifts some coronavirus restrictions Thursday, just days before Easter. More people will be allowed at social gatherings, entertainment venues, sports events and graduations.

More people will be allowed at social gatherings, entertainment venues, sports events and graduations.

Gov. Ralph Northam unveiled the changes March 23.

Here are the changes taking effect April 1, according to the governor’s office:

Social gatherings: The maximum number of individuals permitted in a social gathering will increase to 50 people for indoor settings and 100 people for outdoor settings. Social gatherings are currently limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Entertainment venues: All indoor and outdoor entertainment and public amusement venues must continue to operate at 30 percent capacity. Indoor venues must operate at 30 percent capacity or with a maximum of 500 people, an increase from the current cap of 250 people. Outdoor venues must operate at 30 percent capacity, with no specific cap on the number of attendees. These venues were previously limited to 30 percent capacity or up to 1,000 attendees, whichever was fewer.

Recreational sporting events: The number of spectators allowed at recreational sporting events will increase from 25 to 100 people per field or 30 percent capacity, whichever is less for indoor settings, and from 250 to 500 people per field or 30 percent capacity, whichever is less for outdoor settings.

In-person graduation and commencement events: In-person graduations and commencements have a cap of 5,000 people or 30 percent of the venue capacity for outdoor events, whichever is less. Events held indoors may have up to 500 people, or 30 percent of the venue capacity, whichever is less. Attendees must wear masks and follow other guidelines and safety protocols to ensure proper distancing.

Virginia is currently vaccinating people in Phases 1a, 1b and 1c. People are encouraged to pre-register at vaccinate.virginia.gov.

So far, just over 31% of the state’s population has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 17% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

