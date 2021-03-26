CORONAVIRUS NEWS: California COVID-19 variants in Va. | In-person learning in Md. | DC vaccine update | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Special clinic aims to get 600 Latinos in Montgomery and Pr. George’s vaccinated weekly

Valerie Bonk

March 26, 2021, 7:47 AM

Maryland’s Montgomery and Prince George’s counties are teaming up to get local Latinos vaccinated.

A total of 600 Latinos will be vaccinated for the coronavirus each week at a special Adventist Healthcare community clinic in Takoma Park.

CASA will sign up 300 people in Prince George’s County and the “Our Health and Wellness” initiative will invite 300 people from Montgomery County.

“Our Latino community was hit particularly hard by this pandemic, so we are proud of this new initiative to further increase access to this lifesaving vaccine and ensure more residents can be Proud to be Protected from COVID-19,” said Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in a news release.

The partnership is part of an effort to make the coronavirus vaccine available to vulnerable communities that have experienced higher death tolls and lower vaccination rates.

“We need to make sure that we reach communities that have been hit especially hard by this virus. They need access to these lifesaving vaccines,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich.

Prince George’s County currently has the lowest vaccination rate in the state.

“This pandemic has highlighted the need for closing the gaps in health care access in the long term, and I hope that this good work will provide the foundation for a better future,” said Montgomery County Councilmember Nancy Navarro. “In the meantime, we need to continue to work together to proactively reach communities which have historically lacked adequate health care access if we want to truly stop the spread.”

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

