Maryland to hand out $60M in pandemic grants to child care providers

Cash-strapped child care centers in Maryland will soon be able to able to apply for grants that will provide a total of $60 million to providers across the state.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the Child Care Pandemic Relief Fund in a news release Friday. The grant program aims to help child care providers with increased operation costs and make up for lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant program, which is funded through the second round of federal coronavirus relief passed by Congress late last year, is being established through the Maryland State Department of Education.

“Maryland’s child care providers have made it possible for front-line workers to continue their critical work throughout this public health emergency,” Hogan said in a statement. “As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are grateful to child care providers who have reopened and provided continued support to our children and families.”

The grants are available to currently operating licensed child care centers and registered family care providers.

Providers can apply for the grants online starting Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Providers will be asked to describe how they will use the funds and must submit enrollment data as well as losses incurred during the pandemic. Applications must be completed by March 3.

