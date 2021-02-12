School sports restarting in Montgomery County

The fall sports season will begin later this month, and student-athletes can sign up to participate through ParentVue through Feb. 22.

Sports will soon be back in Montgomery County Public Schools. The school system announced Friday that it’s rolling out a plan for the fall sports season to begin in just a few weeks.

“We’re ready to go. So everyone is excited: student-athletes, coaches, our parents and our communities,” said Jeffrey Sullivan, director of systemwide sports for Montgomery County Public Schools.

It may be odd to think about spring football, or any other sport traditionally played in the fall, to start practice in February, but the county is attempting to fit in sports activity for those who want to participate in a shortened calendar.

The fall sports season will begin Feb. 27 and athletes can sign up to participate through ParentVue through Feb. 22.

Contact sports are on the table. Sullivan said they are considering different restrictions and modifications depending on the sport and still complying with national, state and county guidelines.

Sullivan said he is also working with the county’s Department of Health and Human Services.

The county is starting with fall sports, but Sullivan said student-athletes who also play spring sports will not be put in a position to have to choose between them.

“We’re going to run the fall season from Feb. 27 to April 17. And then the spring season will run April 17 through June 19, so they start and finish on the same date so there is no overlap,” he said.

Participating in the programming is optional for students and coaches, and will be school- and team-specific, depending on the selection of coaches and the interest of student-athletes.

“We’re asking for students and parents to register by Feb. 22. That gives us an opportunity to confirm our programming and to group students safely,” Sullivan said.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.