Plan calls for Charles Co. students to return to in-person learning April 19

The Charles County school board will vote Monday on a plan to bring back the remaining students who have opted for in-person learning on April 19.

Superintendent Kimberly Hill has recommended that the board approve the plan.

About the 8,000 students who have opted for in-person learning would attend classrooms Mondays and Tuesdays; the other half, Thursday and Fridays. Wednesday would be devoted to asynchronous education.

Phase Two students, including special education students and English-language learners, are set to go back to school March 22 for four days a week.

The meeting will be held in person Monday at 6 p.m. at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building. The meeting will begin with a public forum for comments; you need to register online by noon Friday to participate.

