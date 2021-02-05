CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US not in the clear despite slowing spread | What’s safe after vaccination? | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Coronavirus » Will Super Bowl parties…

Will Super Bowl parties be COVID-19 super spreaders? DC-area health departments fear so

John Domen

February 5, 2021, 5:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Health departments in the D.C. region are reiterating concerns that not all of the passing on Super Bowl Sunday will involve two prolific NFL quarterbacks throwing footballs.

There is worry that Super Bowl parties will help pass the coronavirus around too.

The Super Bowl party is a uniquely American event. One so ubiquitous that people clamor for Super Bowl Monday to be deemed a national holiday so people can party without worrying about work the next day.

But a hangover isn’t the only thing people have to worry about this year.

More Super Bowl news

Winter weather means even the perfect backyard setup will be neutralized and the Fairfax County Office of Emergency Preparedness is reminding people that indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people at this time.

If you are indoors with people outside your immediate family, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you stay at least six feet away and wear at least two layers of masking to reduce the chances of the coronavirus spreading.

As lame as it might sound, and as sick as you might be of virtual meetings, health officials suggest relying on modern technology to help celebrate, using apps like Zoom or FaceTime or a group text to share in the excitement.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up