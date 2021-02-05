Will Super Bowl parties be COVID-19 super spreaders? DC-area health departments fear so

If you are indoors with people outside your immediate family, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you stay at least six feet away and wear at least two layers of masking to reduce the chances of the coronavirus spreading.

Health departments in the D.C. region are reiterating concerns that not all of the passing on Super Bowl Sunday will involve two prolific NFL quarterbacks throwing footballs.

There is worry that Super Bowl parties will help pass the coronavirus around too.

The Super Bowl party is a uniquely American event. One so ubiquitous that people clamor for Super Bowl Monday to be deemed a national holiday so people can party without worrying about work the next day.

But a hangover isn’t the only thing people have to worry about this year.

Winter weather means even the perfect backyard setup will be neutralized and the Fairfax County Office of Emergency Preparedness is reminding people that indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people at this time.

As lame as it might sound, and as sick as you might be of virtual meetings, health officials suggest relying on modern technology to help celebrate, using apps like Zoom or FaceTime or a group text to share in the excitement.