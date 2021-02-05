Super Bowl LV: What you need to know

Patrick Mahomes will lead the Chiefs.

Tom Brady will lead the Buccaneers.

It’s Brady’s 10th trip to the NFL title round — making him one of the only players in the four major North American sports leagues to do that in more than 30 years. It’s also the first time the QB will be playing the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Brady and LeBron James are the first players to make it to the title round for a 10th time since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did it in his final season in the NBA, in 1989.

A win on Sunday would be Brady’s seventh championship to go along with his three regular season MVP awards, a feat only Celtics legend Bill Russell, Yankees icons Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra and Joe DiMaggio have achieved in the four major sports leagues.

Apropos of nothing, it should be noted that Mahomes’ mother is not a fan of people shortening his name to “Pat.”