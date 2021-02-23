CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill | Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Coronavirus » Virginia confirms 5 cases…

Virginia confirms 5 cases of pediatric illness linked to COVID-19

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 10:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed five cases in the Richmond area of a pediatric inflammatory illness associated with the coronavirus.

The department said in a news release on Monday that the condition is known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children or MIS-C. It causes inflammation of one or more organ systems. Those include the heart, lungs and brain.

MIS-C can be serious and even deadly. But most children who’ve been diagnosed with it have improved with medical care.

The department said the cases have coincided with the surge in cases of COVID-19 in the Richmond metro area.

Other states have also reported increases of the syndrome as the overall COVID-19 rate has risen.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

COVID-19

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up