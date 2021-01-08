Virginia adds vaccine distribution data to COVID-19 dashboard next week

More than 100,000 vaccines have been given out in Virginia as the state launches a new section of its dashboard so the public can track its distribution.

While Maryland and D.C. have already been supplying vaccine data online, Virginia will start sharing information tracking coronavirus vaccinations next week.

The coronavirus vaccine tracker will be available on the existing Virginia Hospital COVID-19 dashboard.

Virginia hospitals have delivered more than 102,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines since the first shipments arrived three weeks ago.

“Hospitals across the commonwealth are working to vaccinate people in the initial priority population in a safe, effective and expeditious manner, and have made strong progress on that ongoing work,” said Steven C. Arner, the Carilion Clinic chief operating officer and the chairman of VHHA’s Board of Directors.

“Moving ahead, we will share vaccination data with the public to help track the continuing progress of this critically important public health effort.”

More than 269,000 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been shipped to 67 Virginia hospitals.

The Pfizer vaccine is administered in two doses 21 days apart, while the Moderna vaccine is administered in two doses 28 days apart.

Initial shipments of Pfizer vaccine doses arrived in Virginia during the week of Dec. 14, and some of the first doses were administered within a day of arrival.

Last month, hospitals in Virginia began administering vaccine doses to front-line health care workers at the greatest risk of exposure to COVID-19 before moving to vaccinate other eligible medical professionals in accordance with guidelines established by the Virginia Department of Health and VHHA, according to a statement.

The next phase in vaccinations, Phase 1B, is expected to start in certain Virginia health districts on Monday, Jan. 11, the state’s health department announced Friday evening.

That next phase includes front-line essential workers, people age 75 and older, and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters or migrant labor camps, VDH said. A spokeswoman for Gov. Ralph Northam also confirmed elected officials will be included in Phase 1B, The Associated Press reported.

The move into the next phase on Monday will happen in Alexandria, Arlington, Cumberland Plateau, Fairfax, Lenowisco, Lord Fairfax, Loudoun, Mount Rogers, New River, Prince William and Roanoke County/Allegheny.

“The number of calls to our VDH hotline and to our local health departments asking about vaccines is evidence that people want this protection,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver in Friday’s statement. “Our goal is to get shots into arms as quickly as possible. Vaccines are our best hope to get back to normal.”

All parts of Virginia will likely move into Phase 1B before the end of the month.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.