COVID-19 vaccine distribution ramps up in Howard, Frederick counties

Maryland’s Frederick and Howard counties have ramped up coronavirus vaccine distribution as more shipments become available locally.

Howard County has received 4,500 doses of the coronavirus vaccine so far and has given out more than 2,600 of those, according to County Executive Calvin Ball.

He said that, by Tuesday, 100% of the county’s doses will be administered.

“We still have a long way to go. Vaccine distribution to all of our residents is a complex undertaking with very high stakes,” Ball said.

Maryland is currently in Phase 1A, which includes front-line health care workers and first responders. Howard County said that this phase is expected to be completed by the end of January.

Frederick County received 4,700 doses. Of those, 18% have been given so far, but 100% is expected to be given by the end of next week.

“We are facing our last big fight against the virus. We need to stay strong, and we need to hold the line,” said Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner.

Next for Maryland is Phase 1B, which includes teachers and child care professionals, and adults over the age of 75.

In Frederick County, all nursing homes have received and given first doses for residents and staff through a federal program with CVS and Walgreens.

Also, Frederick Hospital has given out about 2,000 doses, a little under 50% of the vaccines they received.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel now that people are beginning to receive vaccines,” Gardner said.

Frederick County is vaccinating health care providers, and is now vaccinating first responders and front-line judiciary staff.

“Certainly putting needles in the arms of everyone who wants a vaccine as fast as possible is the goal, it’s the goal of public health across the state and it is a major operation,” Gardner said.

