Howard County schools delay potential return to in-person learning

With little improvement in its COVID-19 health metrics, Howard County Public Schools is bumping the date when in-person programs could resume.
The next possible date is Monday, Feb. 8. A decision on that would be made roughly next week because the school district wants to factor in two weeks for adequate preparations.
The most recent data for the county shows a seven-day average test-positivity rate of over 8%, and a seven-day average of confirmed cases at 47.2 per 100,000 people.
The school district will stay all-virtual until there’s a test-positivity rate of 5% or less over a seven-day range, and until the seven-day rolling average case rate drops below 10 per 100,000.
Recently, HCPS announced its plan for a return to classrooms — beginning with the resumption of small group programs, followed by a gradual increase of students in the third quarter. “Expanded in-person instruction” would then begin in the fourth quarter, per that plan.
Once a decision is reached on a start date, an announcement will be posted online and distributed via email and social media. One or more school-based learning centers will be provided at every school once in-person programs resume.
The school district also announced Tuesday that it will not administer the PSAT on Jan. 26 because of the elevated health metrics.
- Sign up for WTOP alerts
- Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
- Coronavirus vaccine FAQ: What you need to know
- Glitches, thin supply frustrate Virginia seniors seeking COVID-19 vaccine shot
- Coronavirus deaths rising in 30 US states amid winter surge
- Hogan gets Moderna COVID-19 shot
Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.