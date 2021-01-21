Following criticism, Virginia firm nixes vaccine event for employees

Workers in Virginia who were not technically eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine were nonetheless told by their employers that they could get it.

RICHMOND, Va. — Workers in Virginia who were not technically eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine were nonetheless told by their employers that they could get it.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that more than 400 people were scheduled for a vaccination event this Sunday. But the event was canceled following public criticism and after the newspaper asked why it was taking place.

A spokesman for the Virginia Credit Union said it planned to provide its community room as a vaccination site to a local pharmacy. He said credit union staff could assist as volunteers and would therefore be required to be vaccinated beforehand.

Employees of financial institutions are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

