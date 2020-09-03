Virginia college provides vending machines with free masks, sanitizer

The supplies are available to students and employees for free, with a once-a-month limit per each product.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Students returning to campus this fall will find vending machines stocked full of snacks and sodas as well as personal protective equipment.

The machines located throughout Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University are filled with masks and hand sanitizer. They’ll soon include wipes, too.

The supplies are available to students and employees for free, with a once-a-month limit per each product.

George Mason University also dispenses masks and sanitizer through vending machines.

Other universities across the nation are adding such vending to campuses.

