Virginia’s Kings Dominion to stay closed for rest of 2020

The continued closure is due to "challenges" linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Kings Dominion official said Tuesday.

Amusement park Kings Dominion, in Doswell, Virginia, will stay closed for the rest of the year.

The continued closure is due to “challenges” linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, park general manager and Vice President Tony Johnson said in a public message Tuesday.

“We thank our guests and associates for their continued loyalty and support during this challenging time and we look forward to seeing you at the park in 2021,” Johnson said.

Under Virginia’s phased reopening plan, amusement parks can reopen under restricted occupancy, such as a cap at 1,000 guests, and must follow social distancing measures. Johnson said the occupancy restriction was part of the decision to keep the park closed for the rest of the year.

Day tickets and season passes that were sold for the 2020 season will be valid through Sept. 6, 2021, Johnson said, and any affected guests will receive more information in an email.

Last week, Busch Gardens Williamsburg, another Virginia amusement park, announced it would reopen for a limited-capacity event. The general park will remain closed, but from Thursday to Aug. 16, customers can get tickets for the Coasters and Craft Brews event.

