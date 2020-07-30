Busch Gardens Williamsburg to reopen in August for special event

"While the general park remains closed, this new specially ticketed outdoor event will highlight an array of hand-picked park experiences," the park said on its website.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Virginia amusement park Busch Gardens Williamsburg says it plans to reopen in early August for a limited-capacity event.

The park plans to reopen next week, from Aug. 6 to Aug. 16, for the Coasters and Craft Brews event. “While the general park remains closed, this new specially ticketed outdoor event will highlight an array of hand-picked park experiences,” the park said on its website.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that the park’s parent company, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., said Wednesday that the Virginia theme park would start a phased reopening in early August but didn’t offer more details.

The announcement did not say whether the Water Country USA park would reopen as well.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water County USA have been closed since March.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg is one of the state’s biggest tourist attractions and economic boosters. Another popular park, Kings Dominion in Hanover County, remains closed.

