Slow but steady progress in DC region’s struggle against the coronavirus

Michelle Murillo

August 21, 2020, 7:55 AM

The D.C. region in the past week has seen some good progress in battling the coronavirus.

The region’s positivity numbers for COVID-19 are the lowest they’ve been in over a month, after seeing a spike from June’s phased reopening. When each area loosened coronavirus restrictions, there was a surge of infections that lasted through most of July.

Maryland’s positivity rate is now 3.29%. D.C.’s positivity rate is 3.2%.

Northern Virginia is still struggling. The area saw an increase last week but the positivity rate has dropped back below 6% in the last few days.

While Maryland has kept the positivity rate low for the past few weeks, the big improvement was in Prince George’s County — the county that suffered with the worst outbreak of the virus in the state. Its positivity rate has dropped below 5%.

There is a bit of discouraging news in Virginia: The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has trended back up over the past week.

