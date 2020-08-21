Slow but steady progress in DC region’s struggle against the coronavirus

The D.C. region in the past week has seen some good progress in battling the coronavirus.
The region’s positivity numbers for COVID-19 are the lowest they’ve been in over a month, after seeing a spike from June’s phased reopening. When each area loosened coronavirus restrictions, there was a surge of infections that lasted through most of July.
Maryland’s positivity rate is now 3.29%. D.C.’s positivity rate is 3.2%.
Northern Virginia is still struggling. The area saw an increase last week but the positivity rate has dropped back below 6% in the last few days.
While Maryland has kept the positivity rate low for the past few weeks, the big improvement was in Prince George’s County — the county that suffered with the worst outbreak of the virus in the state. Its positivity rate has dropped below 5%.
There is a bit of discouraging news in Virginia: The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has trended back up over the past week.
Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.