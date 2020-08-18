Ocean City’s Sunfest postponed until next year

Ocean City, Maryland's end-of-summer festival will be postponed until 2021 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ocean City, Maryland’s end-of-summer festival will be postponed until 2021 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s Sunfest, which usually involves live music and arts and food vendors, was scheduled for early October, but the beach town will postpone it until next year. The 2021 date will be discussed Sept. 1 during a work session with the mayor and city council.

“Ocean City has actively promoted the many ways visitors can enjoy the town while maintaining physical distancing this summer, but for an event like Sunfest, we recognized it would not be possible to host the event in a way that was in the best interest of public health,” Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said in a statement Tuesday.

Though the annual festival will not be happening this year, Ocean City is still encouraging visitors to come through the late summer and fall months.

The beach destination is also reminding visitors to follow physical distancing rules, limit social gatherings and wear a face mask in public. See all of Ocean City’s COVID-19 measures here.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.