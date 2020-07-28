CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Types of COVID-19 | Volunteers wanted for vaccine trial | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Mason Neck State Park shuttered after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

July 28, 2020, 10:57 AM

Mason Neck State Park in Fairfax County, Virginia, is closed Tuesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Department of Conservation and Recreation, the employee is quarantined at home.

The park in Lorton will be closed until further notice.

The agency says park facilities will be professionally deep cleaned and sanitized and won’t reopen until the risk of community spread has been reduced.

Virginia State Parks closures are listed online.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

