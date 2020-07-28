Mason Neck State Park shuttered after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Mason Neck State Park in Fairfax County, Virginia, is closed Tuesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Department of Conservation and Recreation, the employee is quarantined at home.
The park in Lorton will be closed until further notice.
The agency says park facilities will be professionally deep cleaned and sanitized and won’t reopen until the risk of community spread has been reduced.
Virginia State Parks closures are listed online.
