How this DC-area business adapted to provide pandemic-related service

Temp-Power generator rentals lost work with the Marine Corps Marathon cancellation, but it's also providing services to pop-up COVID-19 testing sites.

As ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and health concerns continue to impact businesses, one area company is trying to adapt amid a major event cancellation and new-found need.

Temp-Power generator rentals lost work with the Marine Corps Marathon cancellation, but it’s also providing service to about a dozen pop-up COVID-19 testing sites around the D.C. area.

“We’re providing temporary power. And, especially now, air conditioning,” said Temp-Power President Chris Crafton. “At the pop-up sites, some are up for several months, and some of them are just for a day or two.”

The unanticipated work related to the COVID-19 pandemic is in no way covering losses though from the canceled race.

“Normally, with the Marine Corps Marathon, we would provide all the power for that. It’s one of our biggest events of the year — and that won’t be happening for us this year. Those are hard jobs to replace,” Crafton said.

But, rather than worry about it, Crafton said, like everyone else, he is trying to adapt to the world as it is now. Though business has been down 50% in recent months, Crafton said there’s been a slight uptick in business lately. And, there’s business related to construction sites.

“We’re just trying to find new ways to keep everybody employed and be safe, and make the best of it,” Crafton said.

Temp-Power has four offices between Baltimore and Virginia Beach, and has 36 full-time employees.

“We’ve been very blessed. All of our staff is still full-time with us and we’re — we’re getting by,” Crafton said.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.