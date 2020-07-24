Faith-based group donates PPE to local hospital ahead of potential coronavirus spike

A faith-based humanitarian group recently made a large donation of personal protective equipment to a Silver Spring, Maryland, hospital.

A faith-based humanitarian group made a large donation of personal protective equipment to a Silver Spring, Maryland, hospital as much of the country prepares for another potential wave of novel coronavirus cases.

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency — a project of the Seventh-day Adventist Church — delivered 20 pallets of PPE to the Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center, the group said in a news release Friday.

“It is a privilege to support our nation’s front-line health care workers,” said ADRA President Michael Kruger. “As a global humanitarian workforce, front-line work is essential in any crisis we do to aid those in need.”

ADRA said that the supplies donated were worth $2.3 million and included face shields, goggles and other equipment designed to reduce hospital workers’ exposure to the virus.

On Friday, Maryland recorded 930 new cases of the virus and has seen over 81,000 confirmed cases since the pandemic first arrived in the area.

ADRA said they also made donations to hospitals in California, Alaska, Texas and New York, and also shipped protective equipment to hospitals in Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

