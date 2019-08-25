Montgomery Co. hospital transfers more than 100 patients, opens doors at new facility

Ambulances with a total of more than 100 patients drove up to the doors of the newest hospital in Montgomery County, Maryland, for the first time on Sunday.

The patients were being transported from Washington Adventist Hospital in Takoma Park to Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center about 6 miles north in Silver Spring.

It’s a move seven years in the making.

“We have been doing drills and simulations, we have been meeting and engaged with multidisciplinary teams,” said Dr. James Rost, chief medical officer for both facilities.

Rost said that there was a tremendous need to replace the Washington Adventist Hospital in Takoma Park, which closed its doors once all of the patients safely arrived at the new facility.

“We knew that we needed more beds for our patients and community,” Rost said.

The new $400 million state of the art facility is equipped with 180 private rooms. It officially opened for business at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Just the transfer itself took more than two years of planning, organizing and customizing approaches, which include a scientifically driven process involving around 20 ambulances and several nurses, technicians and physicians.

On August 14, a simulated hospital move was conducted to prepare for Sunday.

“We are excited to serve your needs. Come and receive state of the art care,” Rost said.

The new Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring, Maryland, officially opened its doors on Sunday, August 25, 2019, as more than 100 patients were transported to the facility from Washington Adventist Hospital. (WTOP/Melissa Howell) The first baby arrives at Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center as it officially opens its doors in Silver Spring on August 25, 2019. (WTOP/Melissa Howell) The new Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring, Maryland, officially opened its doors on Sunday, August 25, 2019, as more than 100 patients were transported to the facility from Washington Adventist Hospital. (WTOP/Melissa Howell) The doors of Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center officially opened at 7 a.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019. (WTOP/Melissa Howell) The doors of Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center officially opened at 7 a.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

WTOP’s Melissa Howell contributed to this report.

