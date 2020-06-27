Tips to help keep kids safe from coronavirus exposure while playing outside

With the warmer weather, kids are going to want to play outside more. But it's still important to keep social distancing in mind.

With the warmer weather, kids are going to want to play outside more. But it’s still important to keep social distancing in mind amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One pediatrician has advice for parents who are concerned about the potential that their children may be exposed to COVID-19 while interacting with others outside this summer.

Dr. Dawn Cardwell, who works with primary care provider Heal.com, recommends limiting activities to your immediate yard or the neighborhood close to home.

“I would recommend families pick a time of the day to go on walks together, and while you’re going on your walks, I would recommend that you wear your mask and stay at least 6 feet away from non-household members,” Cardwell said.

Other options include gardening or hopscotch and jump rope, but playgrounds should be avoided.

Cardwell said parents should also have discussions about social distancing with teenagers who may have plans to meet up with friends.

“They’re in different households, and we have no idea what contagions they may be exposed to, and we do not want to bring that into our own house,” she said.

With just a few extra steps, it can still be a fun summer for everyone.

