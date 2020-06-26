Virus positivity rate for people under 35 higher in Maryland

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan noted the positivity rate in younger residents to emphasize that people must stay alert.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The positivity rate of COVID-19 in people under the age of 35 in Maryland is now 34% higher than the rate in people 35 and older, Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday.

Key health metrics continue to trend in a positive direction in the state, Hogan said, but he noted the positivity rate in younger residents to emphasize that people must stay alert.

“We simply cannot afford to stop being vigilant and cautious. Our long-term recovery can only be effective if all Marylanders continue exercising personal responsibility,” Hogan said in a statement.

Statewide, the seven-day average positivity rate has dropped to a new low of 4.92%.

Maryland has conducted more than 600,000 COVID-19 tests, including more than 9,000 tests over the last 24 hours, the governor’s office said.

Hospitalizations have fallen below 500 for the first time in 12 weeks, with 297 acute care beds and 190 ICU beds in use.

