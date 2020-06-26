Montgomery County cancels Fourth of July celebrations

Montgomery County, Maryland, has canceled both of its Fourth of July celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Montgomery County, Maryland, has canceled both of its Fourth of July celebrations, “Germantown Glory” and “Mid-County Sparkles,” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In light of the current public health and social distancing requirements, we found that it would not be possible to host the Fourth of July celebrations while ensuring the safety of our residents and staff,” Montgomery County Recreation Director Robin Riley said in a release Friday.

The county urged residents to celebrate the holiday at home, but warned against the use of fireworks, which along with sparklers, are illegal in Montgomery County.

“Since most of the public fireworks displays have been canceled in Montgomery County, and for your safety and your own well-being, we implore you to not take fireworks displays into your own hands,” said Fire Chief Scott Goldstein.

