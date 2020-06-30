Rehoboth Beach lifeguards test positive for coronavirus

Three Rehoboth Beach lifeguards have tested positive for the virus which causes COVID-19, officials in the popular Delaware resort said Monday.

Three Rehoboth Beach lifeguards have tested positive for the virus which causes COVID-19, officials in the popular Delaware resort said Monday.

The lifeguards are asymptomatic and staying home until medically cleared to return, according a news release from the City of Rehoboth Beach that adds all three spent most of their time in the lifeguard stands and are believed to have had minimal contact with the public.

“We immediately executed our COVID response protocol and contacted the local health department,” said Rehoboth Police Chief Keith Banks. “All lifeguards were notified of the exposure and will be tested within the next 24 hours.”

Banks said beaches are still well-staffed and the absences are not expected to significantly impact lifeguard operations.

Last week, Delaware health officials urged teenagers who participated in June senior week activities at state beaches to get tested after several who attended parties in nearby Dewey Beach tested positive for the coronavirus.

The health department said the infected teens also visited large parties in Rehoboth, where more than 100 attendees may have been exposed.

This week, at least 150 Loudoun County, Virginia, teens who went to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, tested positive after a large beach week event.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.