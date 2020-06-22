Metro lifts pandemic-related closures of 18 stations next week

Starting Sunday, many Metro stations will reopen after months of closure due to the pandemic. Metro will also add buses to some routes to increase service.

Starting Sunday, several Metro stations will reopen after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And, starting next Monday, Metro is adding more buses to its 14 busiest bus lines to provide more capacity and more frequent service.

The following Metro stations are set to reopen:

Federal Center Southwest

Federal Triangle

Mount Vernon Square

Judiciary Square

Archives

Smithsonian

Eisenhower Avenue

Virginia Square

Van Dorn Street

Clarendon

Cleveland Park

Grosvenor-Strathmore

Cheverly

College Park

Morgan Boulevard.

In addition, three other stations along the Orange and Silver lines will reopen with shuttle bus service because of the platform reconstruction at East Falls Church:

Greensboro.

East Falls Church.

McLean.

Selected station entrances will also reopen at Anacostia, Farragut North, Dupont Circle, Metro Center, Reagan National, U Street, Gallery Place-Chinatown, Friendship Heights and L’Enfant Plaza.

Arlington National Cemetery will remain the only station closed, because the cemetery itself has not reopened to the public.

Metro will also add 136 more trips in all to 14 of its busiest routes beginning next Monday, June 29: 54, 70, 92, 30N, 30S, A4, A6, A8, P6, V4, W4, F4, P12 and T18.

As a result, Metro will temporarily suspend bus service on four routes with low ridership: NH2, C14, G2 and M6.

Various service adjustments are also planned for individual routes. See a list of those here.

Metro says many of its pandemic-response measures will remain in effect, such as frequent cleaning and, for buses, rear-door boarding.

Riders will have to do their part as well, though, and wear a face covering.

And Metro says it “cannot guarantee that social distancing will be possible at all times,” and it urges potential riders to consider other transportation options to ensure that those who do ride can distance properly.

