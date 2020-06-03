DC BIDS handing out free PPE starter kits to businesses

The District is making free personal protective equipment starter kits available to D.C. businesses, and the District’s Business Improvement Districts are distributing them.

Shannon Boyle, owner of Uncle Chip’s Cookies on North Capital Street, stops by the Eckington warehouse where the NoMa Business Improvement District is distributing PPE Starter Care Packages to eligible DC small businesses through Mayor Bowser’s #DCHOPE program. The NoMa Business Improvement District Bryan Van Den Oever, owner of Red Bear Brewing Co. in NoMa, is among the small businesses to pick up his PPE Starter Care Package from NoMa BID. The PPE supplies will help the craft brewery provide disposable masks to customers during Phase One reopening. The NoMa Business Improvement District The free PPE Starter Care Packages include hand sanitizer made by the local D.C. and woman-owned distillery in Ivy City, Republic Restoratives, which pivoted during the coronavirus pandemic and updated its distilling operation to manufacture the hard-to-come by commodity. The NoMa Business Improvement District ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

The kits include items such as hand sanitizers, masks and disinfectants, and are being distributed to help small businesses meet cleaning and PPE protocol guidelines for reopening.

Products include sanitizer made by Republic Restoratives, the Ivy City distiller that has been making sanitizer.

The PPE care packages are free, but businesses need to register online here, and locate a pickup zone for getting the packages based on the business location here.

The kits are being made available to businesses authorized to open under the District’s Phase One reopening plan. Supplies are also limited.

“NoMa restaurants and retailers, like many small businesses across the District, have demonstrated their drive, nimbleness and ingenuity since the coronavirus public health crisis began. We hope these PPE starter care packages will provide a one-time boost to help with reopening and are grateful to have reenable to partner with Mayor Bowser to distribute these supplies,” said NoMa Business Improvement District president Robin-Eve Jasper.

Each PPE kit includes thousands of disposable face masks, dozens of locally manufactured hand sanitizer bottles and gallons of cleaning disinfectant.

Mayor Muriel Bowser lifted the District’s stay-at-home order and announced the ReOpen D.C. Phase One on May 29.

