Home » Coronavirus » WATCH: Daily White House…

WATCH: Daily White House coronavirus briefing

April 1, 2020, 4:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WTOP has the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected hundreds of thousands around the globe.

The White House delivers daily briefings on the government response to coronavirus.

You can watch coverage of the briefing starting at 5 p.m.

You can listen live at WTOP.com. And get updates from 103.5FM.

Watch previous briefings on the White House YouTube channel.

More Coronavirus News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Coronavirus Government News Health & Fitness News Lifestyle News Local News National News
coronavirus coronavirus task force coronavirus updates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up