How to help kids understand the importance of wearing masks in public

One D.C.-area doctor has advice for parents working to help their children understand why it's important to wear masks in public.

In areas where social distancing might be difficult to maintain, doctors recommend everyone older than two years wear face masks, so a D.C.-area pediatrician has advice for parents taking that coronavirus-related precaution with children.

How do you convince kids to wear masks and get comfortable with them?

“Normalize it, and reassure them that even though it’s different than what they’re normally doing, that it’s not scary,” said Dr. Adrienne Collier, chief of pediatrics for Kaiser Permanente.

“You can practice at home wearing the mask around the house. You can play games with your kids and pretend they’re super heroes. You can put masks on their stuffed animals.”

However, Collier said unless the trip is for a doctor’s visit, something urgent or the parent doesn’t have child care, kids should stay home.

“Children should really not be running errands with parents or going out-and-about and certainly not to visit family or friends,” Collier said.

If kids do need to go out, though, what’s the right fit for children’s masks?

Without creating a danger of suffocation, Collier said masks should fit snugly with few gaps on the side and no gap in the chin area or on the bridge of the child’s nose.

“The best masks for children who are well and healthy are cotton masks,” Collier said. “You can make them using old T-shirts, you can use cloth that you have laying around the house.”

A medical grade mask is recommended for children with chronic conditions, such as severe, persistent asthma and cystic fibrosis, or those who are on immune suppressant drugs.

“Those children should be wearing an N95 mask when they go to the doctor if they have to leave the house,” Collier said.

However, Collier said it’s still a good idea to leave the house to exercise while practicing safe social distancing. She urges everyone to get outside and get fresh air or exercise daily.

“Children can go for walks with their families,” Collier said. “We’re actually recommending a lot of outside time right now so children can get their energy out, they can be in the fresh air. It also helps with our mental health.”

For parents following social distancing guidance with their kids, Collier said maintaining a routine and reassuring children is key.

“I think it’s important that we hug them as much as possible, let them know that we’re there to protect them and take care of them,” Collier said. “But also to provide positive reassurance that this is only temporary and that things will be OK and it’s our jobs as parents to protect them.”

Find more advice related to face masks for children from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

More Coronavirus News