Website links customers with open-for-business DC shops

A new website, Shop in Place DC, profiles the D.C. businesses that are still open and highlights what they sell.

Book stores and bicycle shops are just a few of the places that are open for business in the District. Numerous restaurants — and even an ice cream shop — are serving takeout and delivery.

Shop in Place DC is a new website that profiles open D.C. businesses, highlights what they sell and details their fulfillment options.

The site is designed to support the District’s small businesses by helping customers find exactly what they need.

“I got an email and immediately signed up, because we want to make sure that people know that we are open for business and here to serve the community,” said Yael Krigman, owner of Baked By Yael. The bakery is located across the street from the National Zoo in the Woodley Park neighborhood.

The web site invites open businesses to add their information, and customers see it displayed alphabetically, by business type and by neighborhood. Participating stores’ fare includes food, alcohol, toys and arts-and-crafts items.

The site indicates, for instance, that the Georgetown Häagen-Dazs is open, and is serving ice cream via takeout and delivery.

Krigman said that modern technology and sites like Shop in Place DC make a big difference for small shops in business during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been a huge help in getting the word out that we are open and we do have our delicious treats available for pickup, shipping and delivery,” Krigman said.