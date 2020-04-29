Prince George’s Co. moves coronavirus testing site from FedEx Field to Cheverly Health Center

Instead of heading to the COVID-19 testing site at FedEx Field, patients will need to go to the Cheverly Health Center from now on.

Instead of heading to the COVID-19 testing site at FedEx Field, patients will need to go to the Cheverly Health Center from now on, the Prince George’s County Health Department announced Wednesday.

Wednesday was the last day of testing at the FedEx Field site ahead of the rain expected for Friday. On Thursday and Friday, testing will be available at the Cheverly Health Center, though an appointment must be made ahead of time.

Starting Monday, the Cheverly Health Center is open for testing, by appointment only, from Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be booked by calling (301) 883-6627.

The site will be set up to accommodate drive-through and foot traffic.

In a statement, the Prince George’s County Health Department said the efforts made at the FedEx Field site had helped 1,000 patients receive care and guidance while relieving pressure on hospitals. That site was available by appointment only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

