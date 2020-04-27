Virginia sees rise in virus cases at meatpacking plants; plans to ramp up testing

"The Delmarva is so interconnected that it needs a targeted and coordinated approach," Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday.

As a number of meat processing facilities in Virginia see increased coronavirus cases, Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday that the commonwealth is working on trying to help stop the spread.

In a briefing Monday afternoon, Northam said that there’s a rising number of those cases, specifically at 10 locations in the Shenandoah Valley and the Eastern Shore.

“These poultry plants are part of a vital part of food supply on Eastern Shore in Virginia,” Northam said. “I am very concerned.”

He said that about 3,000 people work in two plants on the Eastern Shore and many do not speak English, making isolation and quarantining there difficult.

Northam said he sent a letter last Friday, along with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Delaware Gov. Carney, asking for a fully coordinated approach in dealing with the crisis in the meatpacking plants.

“The Delmarva is so interconnected that it needs a targeted and coordinated approach,” Northam said.

He added that a CDC team was expected to be in Virginia on Monday to start coming up with an overall assessment and coordinated approach to reducing the number of cases at the facilities, noting that there are more than 120 meat processing facilities in the state.

Increased testing

Northam noted that a major step in reopening businesses relies on increased testing throughout Virginia. Currently, testing has increased to 4,000 per day, but Northam stated that their goal is to administer 10,000 tests per day.

He reminded the community that for the first positive case on March 7, that test was sent to the CDC in Atlanta. “Since that time, we have evolved. Our state lab is now able to do 400 tests per day right here,” Northam said.

He said that local universities are helping with testing as well as private labs and local in-house hospital labs.

There has also been a recent shipment of swabs for tests sent to Virginia by FEMA.

“Everyday, things will be improving. In order to reopen our economy, we need that increased testing,” Northam said.