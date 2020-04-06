Mary Washington Healthcare launches 5,000 mask challenge

With new recommendations from the CDC that everyone wear a face covering when in public, Mary Washington Healthcare is asking for help sewing 5,000 masks for employees not on the front lines of the COVID crisis.

The masks they’re requesting would include wire nose pieces so each of the Fredericksburg-area hospital system’s associates would have a mask to wear.

As COVID-19 spreads, the hospital system is seeing many patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have inadvertently been spreading the virus during periods when they were asymptomatic, according to a news release.

“Our medical staff caring for COVID-19 patients and those patients under investigation pending test results, will continue to wear N95 masks,” hospital officials noted in a statement on social media. “The masks we need are for staff on all other units and for our non-clinical associates who are unable to work from home.”

MWH has provided a pattern and how to donate the completed masks.

On Sunday, Virginia Department of Health reported 2,637 cases of coronavirus in the state, including 41 in Stafford, 24 in Spotsylvania and 7 in Fredericksburg.