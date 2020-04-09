Marriott to join Hilton in offering rooms to front-line health care workers during coronavirus pandemic

Bethesda-based Marriott has joined McLean-based Hilton in establishing a program for free hotel stays for front-line health care workers during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Marriott’s “Rooms for Responders” is a partnership with its credit card partners American Express and Chase. Hilton’s partner is American Express.

Neither hotel chain disclosed the financial contributions from their credit card partners or what the hotels’ actual out-of-pocket costs for offering the free rooms will be.

Marriott said it will provide 100,000 room nights to nurses and doctors in targeted cities, including D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, Detroit, Las Vegas and New Orleans.

The Emergency Nurses Association and the American College of Emergency Physicians will administer the program, matching doctors and nurses with accommodations at participating hotels.

Hilton, which said it is making one million hotel room nights available, is working with ten health care associations to match health care workers with rooms.