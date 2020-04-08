Home » Business & Finance » Safeway follows Giant in…

Safeway follows Giant in limiting the number of customers in its stores

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

April 8, 2020, 2:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The Safeway at the City Vista development in the Mount Vernon Triangle neighborhood of Washington, D.C., on Nov. 15, 2017. (Justin T. Gellerson for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Safeway is following Giant Food’s decision to now limit the number of customers in its grocery stores at any given time.

Starting Friday, occupancy levels will be limited to one person per 150 square feet during normal business hours, and one person per 300 square feet during the special hours it has reserved for seniors and other vulnerable customers on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Safeway will limit access to its stores with one front entrance and exit, and store employees will be assigned to the doors to manage customer traffic, the company said.

Giant has now limited the number of customers to 20% of store capacity.

Both Safeway and Giant have moved to one-way aisles to help aid social distancing.

Safeway will reduce store hours to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., except at stores that are open 24 hours a day.

The company said it is also in the process of getting reusable masks for all front-line employees in its stores and distribution centers.

Safeway is the D.C. region’s second-largest grocer, behind Giant, with more than 75 stores throughout the metro area.

More Coronavirus News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Consumer News Coronavirus Food & Restaurant News Health & Fitness News Lifestyle News Local News
giant food jeff clabaugh safeway

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up