Hilton to open 1 million rooms for front-line medical workers

McLean, Virginia-based Hilton has partnered with American Express and is opening up to 1 million hotel room nights across the U.S. for front-line medical professionals who are battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting next week, Hilton says it will make rooms available to doctors, nurses, EMTs, paramedics and other front-line medical staff who either need a place to rest or who need to isolate themselves from their families.

Hilton is working with 10 health care associations that represent more than 1 million health care workers. Rooms are being made available at several of Hilton’s hotel brands, including Hampton by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, DoubleTree and others.

It covers stays from April 13 through May 31.

American Express is investing along with Hilton, though financial terms weren’t disclosed. The company said donated rooms will be provided at or below cost by its independent owners and franchisees.

“Across the United States, owners of Hilton Hotels of every brand are eager to support their communities and be part of the solution. They have been instrumental in making this response possible,” said Hilton CEO Christopher Nassetta.

“Knowing that there is a safe, clean and comfortable room waiting for you and the end of a long shift can make all the difference in the world right now,” said William Jaquis, MD, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians.

Health care workers can work with these 10 associations to get more details about how to book a room:

American Association of Critical Care Nurses

American College of Emergency Physicians

American Hospital Association

American Nurses Association

Emergency Medicine Residents’ Association

Emergency Nurses Association

National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians

Society of Critical Care Medicine

Society of Emergency Medicine Physician Assistants

Society of Hospital Medicine