In-nose filters from Resprana claim extra coronavirus protection

In-nose filters that were designed to filter out air pollutants and allergens are now also being billed as an extra layer of protection during the pandemic.

As people look for protection from the coronavirus, some interesting products are getting new attention: filters that can be shoved right into the nose.

Nasal filters claim to reduce the amount of pollutants, allergens and, in some cases, viruses that get breathed in.

Certain filters can give an extra level of coronavirus protection to someone wearing a simple cloth mask, said Sophie Frank, founder and CEO of filter company Resprana.

The D.C.-area native claims the Resprana Duo, which is made of silicone and features replaceable filters, is “about 60% efficient when filtering out the virus.” Additionally, “What we’ve found is that our product allows for a perfect seal,” unlike many masks, Frank said.

Of course, for the product to have any possible effect, the wearer would have to remember to breathe through their nose. Frank said that’s where 90% of inhalation happens, though.

Plus, “What we’ve heard from users so far is that when they are wearing the product, it does enhance their awareness around ensuring that they are breathing through their nose,” she said.

Frank said wearers quickly get used to having the product in their nose, and that it’s not much different than plugging earbuds into ears.

Her product debuted earlier this year, and Frank said sales are now five times what they were before the coronavirus outbreak.

A starter kit costs $39.99. The product is currently sold out, but Frank hopes to have it shipping out again in the next month.

Other nasal filters are sold online and in stores as well.

